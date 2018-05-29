Award-winning solution encourages mobile data usage and substantially increases revenues.

Tango Telecom, (www.tangotelecom.com), the leading provider of Data Monetisation Solutions, today announced that Chinguitel Mauritania, part of the Expresso Group, is implementing Tango Telecom's Data Retail Engine, the Tango DRE, to drive revenues by offering its subscribers' more personalised and more relevant digital experiences.

The Tango DRE directly addresses Chinguitel subscribers' appetite for personalised real-time services including targeted service and plan offers, on-device purchase and activation, real-time engagement, and personalised visibility and control. The Tango DRE allows operators to design, test and launch new services, plans, and promotions faster than any competitive solution in the marketplace today.

The deployment includes Tango Telecom's award-winning Real-time Engagement solution which recommends tailored offers in immediate response to a subscriber's real-time context, always ensuring the highest offer uptake.

"With Tango Telecom's Data Retail Engine, we are now able to deliver relevant, exciting experiences to our subscribers, reaching them in real-time with affordable and tailored plans and services to exceed their expectations and encourage usage," states Mr. Rashied Awadelkareem Abdalla, PMO, Chinguitel. "We are committed to delivering the best digital experiences to our subscribers and Tango Telecom enables us to deliver the one-to-one engagement our subscribers need and expect."

"We are delighted to work with Chinguitel as they join the growing number of operators world-wide using the Tango DRE to monetise the subscriber digital journey. Our customers can create, launch and promote new plans and services in minutes, in immediate response to changing market demands. Quite simply, the results speak for themselves; 6x increase in offer conversion rates, 35% plus increase in average spend per subscriber and 30% decrease in overall customer care costs," explains Dr. Colm Ward, CEO, Tango Telecom. "This additional deployment builds on our recent successes in data monetisation for specialised roaming markets, solving the Silent Roamer problem."

