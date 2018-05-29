Panasonic has been improving the cost and durability of heterojunction cells for years. Meyer Burger's smartwire connections could replace three-busbar technology and drive further advancesJapanese tech giant Panasonic says it will be using Meyer Burger's smartwire connection technology (SWCT) for evaluation in the development of its next-generation heterojunction high-efficiency cells. The SWCT will be delivered to Panasonic's headquarters in Osaka by the end of June. Panasonic is among the manufacturers and research institutes exploring the potential of higher efficiency heterojunction cells, ...

