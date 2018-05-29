sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,006 Euro		+0,026
+2,65 %
WKN: A0YJZX ISIN: CH0108503795 Ticker-Symbol: M6YA 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,009
1,011
16:16
1,008
1,01
16:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG1,006+2,65 %
PANASONIC CORPORATION11,90+1,62 %