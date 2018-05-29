Duo Security Names Veteran Marketing Leader, Neville Letzerich, Chief Marketing Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duo Security (https://duo.com/), the one of the fastest growing venture-backed cybersecurity company in the world and a leading provider of zero-trust security with Duo Beyond, today named Neville Letzerich Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Letzerich brings 20 years of executive experience heading global marketing teams and elevating industry-leading enterprise technology and cybersecurity brands. Letzerich is charged with scaling global marketing operations and telling Duo's unique security story to a worldwide audience while continuing to cut through the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) that often permeates the cybersecurity industry.

Joining Duo's fastest-growing office in Austin, Texas, Letzerich comes to Duo most recently from HotSchedules, where he served as CMO for the rapidly growing cloud-based provider of technology solutions for the restaurant and hospitality industries. Previously, as CMO of cybersecurity provider Forcepoint, LLC (formerly Websense), Letzerich oversaw global marketing efforts that served over 150 countries. He also held executive leadership positions over global marketing, sales, product and engineering teams at companies including BazaarVoice and the Information Intelligence Group within the EMC Corporation.

"Putting Neville at the helm of our world-class marketing operation is yet another step in supporting our company's rapid growth and momentum," said Dug Song, Co-founder and CEO of Duo Security. "Duo is on a mission to build an enduring company for our customers. What we deliver to the market is more critical than ever. Neville's breadth of experience combined with our already incredibly strong team will help us shape the security market for what's next."

Letzerich's appointment as Duo's first CMO marks the latest milestone in the eight-year-old company's accelerating growth trajectory. In 2017, Duo raised $70 million in Series D financing at an over $1 billion valuation, as well as surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company also recently appointed Silicon Valley-based technology leader, Sydney Carey, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who comes from high-growth private and public software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, including Apttus, ZScaler, MongoDB and TIBCO.

Duo's marketing team is recognized across industries for developing one of the most effective SaaS marketing programs in history - exemplified by an exceedingly high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 68, which measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others. To this end, Duo has earned a 98 percent satisfaction rate among its 10,000 customers worldwide.

Duo continues to drive innovation with Duo Beyond, the first commercially available BeyondCorp implementation, which drastically improves and simplifies how security teams grant employees access to corporate applications and data based on a zero-trust model.

"We live in an increasingly mobile and cloud-based world; the way organizations secure data has never been more important. I was drawn to Duo's passion for making security easy, accessible and effective for everyone," said Neville Letzerich, CMO of Duo Security. "I'm excited to work with the talented go-to-market teams to share the significant value Duo can drive for our customers."

