"The fast-paced development of products and innovation in the luminaires industry is obvious and the business outlook and prospects for the future are very healthy", said Gisbert Lemke, International Sales Manager at SGS.

This year's fair attracted more exhibitors and visitors than ever before, demonstrating once again that this is the most important event for the global luminaires industry. Visitors were able to experience the latest innovations in an industry that is in a healthy growth phase.

SGS presented its global portfolio of services for luminaires' products to a large number of international manufacturers and retailers, highlighting its testing and certification solutions to help produce cleaner, greener and smarter lighting products (http://www.sgs.com/en/consumer-goods-retail/electrical-and-electronics/luminaires). Key SGS experts also gave a series of well-attended mini-talks at the exhibition booth, covering currently important developments for the industry from smart technologies to certification for expanding markets.

The wide range of lighting solutions on display was staggering, with lighting products currently being able to take on a multitude of roles in consumers' lives, thanks to smart technology solutions.

The possibilities brought on by wireless connectivity and smart home applications have created a host of new opportunities for luminaires' manufacturers, especially with regards to wireless controls and product and efficiency. SGS shared its expertise on this topic to a large number of international business representatives through its mini-talk: Being Connected - the Growth of Smart Home Devices.

The Fair also highlighted how combining a wide number of features into one lighting product is one of the most important developments in the industry, as for example public street lighting being able to incorporate solar panels, wi-fi hot spots and e-bike charging capabilities.

For an industry with such large potential for expansion into technological areas, SGS's global testing and certification capabilities are a perfect pairing, to ensure lighting products achieve a quick and streamlined access to most markets around the world. SGS was again able to share its expertise via two bespoke mini-talks: China RoHS Requirements, Issues and Solutions and Chinese Requirements for Electrical & Electronic Goods.

Throughout the event there was wide-spread consensus about the potential for growth and virtually limitless innovation to be created by the industry. Business confidence amongst exhibitors and visitors alike was very high.

SGS Services for Lamps and Luminaires

SGS is committed to continuing to expand its global luminaires service capabilities and to contribute to the development of relevant standards and industry regulations by participating in international regulatory forums.

Watch the video > (http://www.sgs.com/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJso0ButsSY)

SGS experts are looking forward to attending the next edition of the Light + Build trade fair. In the meanwhile, for more information on SGS Luminaires Services please contact:

Gisbert Lemke

International Sales Manager (Electrical and Electronics)

t: +49 40 30101 847