Eastman Chemical Company: Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit

Media Advisory Issued May 29, 2018

Global Industrials and Materials Summit Curt Espeland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit in Chicago on June 6, 2018 at 8:40 a.m. CT.

Live Webcast Mr. Espeland's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).



Slides used by Mr. Espeland will be available at the time of the presentation and can also be accessed at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).


Replay

An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/), events & presentations.



Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)

Media Contact:
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tracy@eastman.com)








This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)