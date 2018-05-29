HT-SAAE Showcases Half-cut PERC Technology at SNEC

Bringing 310W+ Modules to Wider Market

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical Co., Ltd ("HT-SAAE") (600151.SH), the world's advanced manufacturer of photovoltaic (PV) products, is displaying its latest high-efficient module technologies at the 300m2 booth (N1-510) of the 2018 SNEC PV Power Expo ("the SNEC") in Shanghai that is running now through May 30 at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Center.

HT-SAAE has been upgrading its hit PERC technology, reacting to market needs for high-efficiency modules and boosting its commercialization in a wider market across the globe.

The P-type half-cut PERC module features the company's leading half-cut cell technology, which comes out with a wide array of advantages. First, cutting the PERC cell in half reduces half of the electrical current in the main grid, makes the current electronic loss reduced to 25% of the previous, lowering the energy loss and bringing a 3% or more increase in output wattage for the module. The product line boasts excellent performance in reducing thermal resistance, good heat resistance with largely reduced instances of micro cracks and hot spot effects, increasing conversion efficiency.

In addition, the half-cut technology reduces and controls the energy loss caused by modules being covered by shadows or dust. The power output for a 60-cell monocrystal module can reach up to 315W, and for a 72-cell module, the power output can reach up to 375W. One more highlight in performance is the self-cleaning design. In addition to saving cleaning costs, this feature reduces damage on the surface of the module caused by dust, rain and snow, increasing electricity generation and reducing the risk of power seepage.

2018 marks the 20-year anniversary of HT-SAAE,a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), a Fortune 500 Global company. HT-SAAE has long been a leader in the commercialization of the PV industry in China. Starting in the late 1990s, HT-SAAE has implemented over 600 PV projects in both domestic and global markets. For 20 years, the high-performance PV modules produced by HT-SAAE have been fueling steady operation of each power stations around the world. Its PV products, well-received among the global clientele with topnotch quality and considerate after-sale service, help HT-SAAE stand out as a professional and accountable brand in the world.

About HT-SAAE

Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical Co., Ltd (HT-SAAE) is a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), a Fortune 500 Global company. It was established in 1998 and publicly listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code 600151). It focuses its business mainly on New Energy PV, Auto Parts and New Material Application. As early as 1999, HT-SAAE launched commercial deployment of photovoltaic technology. To date, the company has developed a completely integrated PV industry supply chain (silicon, wafers, solar cells, PV modules & systems) and provided superior quality PV products to the global market. According to an internationally recognized third party organization, in 2014 HT-SAAE achieved a ranking amongst the Top 10 Chinese PV Module Suppliers and for successive three years the company has been recognized as a "Tier 1" Module Manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

