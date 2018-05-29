Navisphere Driver mobile app for drivers enhances efficiency by automating and expediting processes

C.H. Robinson announced today the launch of its Navisphere Driver mobile app in Europe, designed to allow drivers to view and update information on their loads while on the road. The app automatically submits required in-transit updates and enables drivers to scan and upload documents to expedite payment processes.

"Today, companies that ship products require on-time updates on where their shipments are at any given moment," said Jeroen Eijsink, president of C.H. Robinson Europe. "Before Navisphere Driver, drivers had to stop frequently or call from the road to manually provide tracking information. Now, the driver's phone can do the work automatically for them."

The mobile application, available for iPhone and Android devices in the App Store and on Google Play, was designed specifically for drivers. It delivers load assignments through easy SMS text notifications. It uses geo-fence updates and the phone's location service to automatically submit near real-time load updates each hour, or more frequently if the shipper requires it. Tracking lasts for the life of the load. Finally, the driver can use the phone's camera and the app to scan and upload paperwork to begin the payment cycle.

"Today we support most of the European Telematic providers. That means your in-cab units can directly send stop and in-transit updates to C.H. Robinson when you carry a load for us," Dave Fraas, general manager of the company's IT group in Europe, added. "We are excited to provide this as an additional service to our carrier network, as part of our full suite of robust technology solutions."

C.H. Robinson develops in-house technology solutions with the future in mind. Navisphere Driver is a product of Navisphere, a single global transport management system (TMS) built to provide customers end-to-end visibility, efficiency and automated reporting of their shipments across any region or mode of transportation. Navisphere and its products are flexible and efficient, and integrate with almost any structured data file or enterprise resource plan. It allows customers and carriers to quickly bring all aspects of the supply chain together for local and global shipments.

By working with C.H. Robinson, customers and carriers alike can lean on professional, responsive experts who know the transportation industry. The company supports carriers to improve their efficiency and profitability, by giving them access to one of the largest freight networks in Europe, and gives shippers the ability to tap into technology that makes their business more adaptable and efficient, by automating processes and interactions.

