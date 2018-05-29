LONDON, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This month, the House of Martell launches Martell Blue Swift, a unique spirit made of Cognac VSOP which has been matured in French oak casks and finished in Kentucky bourbon casks -the first-ever spirit of its kind to enter the market.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/697898/Martell_Blue_Swift.jpg )



For three centuries, the House of Martell has disrupted the cognac category. Its latest release pushes the boundaries still further, re-inventing cognac with a unique spirit that celebrates the House of Martell's historic ties with the United States - Martell was the first cognac house to ship its barrels to America from 1783 - through the coming together of cognac and bourbon.

Martell's signature double distillation of exclusively clear wines produces eaux-de-vie of exceptional purity, allowing them to better absorb rich aromatic tones from the Kentucky Bourbon oak casks. Martell's characteristic notes of candied fruit and plum are thus enriched, in Martell Blue Swift, with the subtle sweetness of vanilla and toasted oak. The result is a smooth interpretation of the Martell style to enjoy neat, on the rocks, or in classic cocktails as an alternative to the "Bourbon-whisky moment".

When served on the rocks, the ice softens some of the initial oaky fire while still permeating the natural sweetness like that of a Bourbon. This further allows the expression of the characteristic fruity notes of cognac and the ample, smooth and long toasted finish from Kentucky Bourbon casks.

In design, too, Martell Blue Swift breaks the cognac codes, uniting Old World and New, with the sleek cylinder of its bottle recalling the shape of bourbon casks, and the elaborate "cut-glass" detail on its base evoking classic crystal decanters. For high-energy occasions, Martell Blue Swift also offers a night version with a blue swift that glows in the dark to mix energy with elegance.

As the oldest of the big four Cognac houses, Martell will present its new Blue Swift spirit at this year's The Cognac Show. Visitors to the Martell room can enjoy a selection of Martell cognac cocktails, discover some of the brand's rare vintages, attend a masterclass on the "Whisky lover's guide to Cognac" and learn about new innovations and trends from The House of Martell.

Martell Blue Swift is priced at £45 and is available to buy from:

The WhiskyExchange

and in store in Waitrose

NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT MARTELL:

Martell, the oldest of the great cognac houses, was founded by Jean Martell in 1715 at the height of French art de vivre, when gastronomy, taste and craftsmanship were celebrated and enjoyed with style. These became the three pillars of the House of Martell and remain intrinsic to the Martell vision today. For three centuries, Martell has produced, exported and marketed cognacs which are recognized worldwide for their outstanding finesse and lusciousness, obtained through double distillation of exclusively clear wines and aging in fine-grained oak casks.

