Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares

The Company announces that, on 29 May 2018 it repurchased 460,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each at 139p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 4,781,000.

The total number of Balanced Risk Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 4,781,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 6,477,892.

.

Global Equity Income Shares

The Company announces that, on 29 May 2018 it repurchased 575,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 203p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 4,879,000.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 4,879,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 33,322,219.

.

UK Equity Shares

The Company announces that, on 29 May 2018 it repurchased 150,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 184.5p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 8,203,540.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 8,203,540 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 35,986,971.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary



29 May 2018