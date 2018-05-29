Re-election of John Brooks and Sophie Baratte to the Board of Directors

Appointment of Pierre Chancel as new Board member

Cellnovo Group ("Cellnovo" or the "Company" -- CLNV: EN Paris) (Paris:CLNV), a medical technology company marketing the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system, informs its shareholders and the financial community that the combined general meeting of Cellnovo shareholders held on May 24 was able to validly deliberate, the quorum having been largely reached.

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders adopted all resolutions supported by the Board of Directors.

Furthermore, the mandates of John Brooks and Sophie Baratte were voted and renewed, demonstrating shareholders' confidence in the Company's management and in its strategy.

The appointment of a new Board member, Pierre Chancel, was also approved during the meeting.

Pierre, 61 years old, has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors. He was most recently at Sanofi as Senior Vice President of the Global Diabetes Division, responsible for Strategy, Research Development, and Marketing Commercial activities. During this period, diabetes represented a significant growth area for Sanofi, with sales doubling from €4Bn to €8Bn. Pierre was involved in several other important initiatives at Sanofi, including the company's drive towards a stronger patient focus and its joint venture with Google.

Pierre began his career at Specia France where he was Sales Director. After a brief experience at Theraplix as Marketing Director, he joined Rhone-Poulenc, which became Aventis and then merged with Sanofi in 2004. Pierre holds degrees from IPIP (Institut de Pharmacie Industrielle de Paris) and ESCP, a top-ranking business school in Europe.

Sophie Baratte, Chief Executive Officer of Cellnovo, comments: "We are very pleased to welcome Pierre Chancel to our Board of Directors. His extensive commercial experience and expertise, particularly in the diabetes sector, is a real asset for Cellnovo as we turn our focus to boosting sales, now that the full ramp up of production with Flex is imminent."

Pierre Chancel, member of Cellnovo's Board of Directors, comments: "I am delighted to join the Cellnovo team at a key moment in the Company's development. Cellnovo's unique approach to diabetes management has immense potential, and I am very excited to contribute to the development of its strategy to make its micro-pump available to the largest number of people with diabetes worldwide

Cellnovo wishes to thank all shareholders present, represented or voting by mail for their commitment and support.

The report of the Combined General Meeting of 24 May 2018 will be available on the Company's website under the heading Investors General Meetings.

An independent medical technology company specialising in diabetes, Cellnovo has developed and markets the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system that helps make life easier for patients. Compact, intuitive and entirely connected, Cellnovo's insulin pump comprises a mobile touchscreen controller with an integrated blood-glucose meter. This unique device allows optimal management of insulin injections whilst ensuring extensive freedom of movement and peace of mind for patients. Thanks to the automatic transmission of data, it also allows the patient's condition to be continually monitored by family members and healthcare professionals in real time. Cellnovo is currently participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with Diabeloop, TypeZero and Horizon 2020 to develop automated insulin delivery systems.

