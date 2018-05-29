Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO):

The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting was held on Tuesday May 29, 2018 in Lure, chaired by Etienne Frechin.

All of the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were adopted, including:

the 2017 parent company and consolidated financial statements were approved,

the dividend was set at €0.46 per share, entailing a 15.7% payout ratio. The ex-dividend date is set at June 4, 2018 and the dividend will be payable as from June 6, 2018,

the shareholders also approved the creation of an Independent Director position, to which Elisabeth Pacaud was appointed for a term of four years.

Currently an independent consultant and member of OTECI (association of volunteer expert advisers), Elisabeth Pacaud holds a doctorate in genetics and an MBA. During her career,

Ms. Pacaud has managed various departments within major international pharmaceutical groups in the fields of R&D and industrial affairs. Notably, she was Head of Analytical Development for new product launches at Rhône Poulenc Santé, and Director of Quality and Industrial Risk Management then Head of Company Risk Management for the Sanofi Group.

Following this appointment and in accordance with the recommendations of the MiddleNext corporate governance code, the Board of Directors will be composed of 9 members including 4 independent directors.

Detailed results of the vote will be available on the Vetoquinol website from May 31, 2018 in the "Shareholders' meeting" section.

Etienne Frechin, Chairman of Vetoquinol's Board of Directors, welcomed the appointment of Elisabeth Pacaud, "whose experience will strengthen the governance of the Vetoquinol Group and help it to pursue its development. We look forward to working together and have no doubts that it will be a fruitful cooperation for Vetoquinol and its shareholders."

Next update: First half 2018 results, July 26, 2018 after market close

About Vetoquinol

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.

Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. At March 31, 2018 Vetoquinol employs 2,143 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

For further information, go to: www.vetoquinol.com

