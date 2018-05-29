IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that MarkitSERV has expanded its global network of derivatives clearinghouses by connecting to Asigna, the clearinghouse for Mexican listed and standardized derivatives.

With the new connection, MarkitSERV provides standardized workflow and connectivity for matching, confirming and clearing Mexican peso TIIE 28 swaps. Asigna, Compensación y Liquidación began clearing OTC derivatives in 2016. Seven global and regional banks are clearing members at Asigna.

"With the connection between MarkitSERV and Asigna, we can offer our clients an efficient and secure channel to transmit confirmed TIIE swap data to our clearinghouse," said Catalina Clavé Almeida, CEO at Asigna. "It also helps global banks on the MarkitSERV network do business in our market."

"Connecting to Asigna expands the global reach of the MarkitSERV network and helps our clients access this important, growing market," said Brad Levy, CEO of MarkitSERV and head of loans at IHS Markit. "In providing a single point of access to 18 derivatives clearinghouses and multiple trade repositories, we offer an efficient solution for trade confirmation, trade lifecycle management and compliance."

MarkitSERV is an integrated, multi asset class service for the management of trade confirmation, clearing, allocation of block trades and regulatory reporting. More than 2,500 firms use MarkitSERV to process OTC derivatives trades, connect with 18 clearinghouses worldwide and report trades in multiple jurisdictions.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

About Asigna (http://www.asigna.com.mx)

Asigna, Compensación y Liquidación offers clearing, settlement, and risk management services acting as central counterparty in derivative financial transactions; providing to the participants with the highest level of safety, transparency and creditworthiness at competitive prices, to contribute to the orderly development of the derivatives market, and thus to contribute to a stronger Mexican financial system, operating on a self-sufficient basis, with the highest standards of technology and professional qualification.

