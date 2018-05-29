American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Leah Stearns, CEO of the Company's EMEA region, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media Technology Conference in London, England, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 9:20 a.m. BST (4:20 a.m. ET). A live audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

