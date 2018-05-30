Regtech leader demonstrates ongoing commitment to the FinTech market

Regulatory DataCorp, Inc. (RDC), the global leader in compliance screening, today announced that it has joined the FFE as a partner and sponsor to enhance its collaboration with emerging FinTech companies around customer screening and compliance.

"Since we launched the UK FFE in 2016, the team at RDC have been huge advocates of the concept and what it means for the FinTech sector." said Robert Evans of FinTech FinCrime Exchange. "We are thrilled to add RDC as a partner in support of our principle that effectively fighting financial crime requires an integrated, collaborative approach across the entire financial services ecosystem."

The FFE was established in January 2017 by FINTRAIL and the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), and its members meet monthly to discuss these topics and share information and insight on an ongoing basis. The global scope of financial crime and the shared threats underscore the need for a global FFE network, which will give its members not only a trusted place to exchange information, but also access to an increasingly far-reaching network of resources and perspectives. The FFE produces quarterly white papers on financial crime topics relevant to its members and stakeholders in law enforcement, the government and the financial services sector.

"We are pleased to be partnering with FFE as we share the same values for both empowering the continued growth of FinTech as well as our joint vision of preventing criminals from entering the world's financial systems," said Tom Obermaier, CEO of RDC. "We look forward to furthering both innovation and sharing of compliance best-practices through the FFE network."

RDC recently participated in the Global RegTech Summit in London where RDC's CEO spoke about "Fighting Fraud and Financial Crime". Additionally, RDC will be exhibiting Europe's largest FinTech event, Money2020, June 4-6 in Amsterdam, stand A30.

About RDC

Regulatory DataCorp, Inc., (RDC), the Smarter ScreeningTM company, delivers powerful, decision-ready intelligence and world-class risk and compliance protection, allowing global organizations to identify banned/suspect entities, strengthen fraud protection, ensure regulatory compliance, manage supply and distribution risk, and protect their brand equity. With the world's largest open source risk-relevant database, RDC provides AML/KYC compliance; Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) protection; emerging market intelligence; corruption, fraud and crime protection; and vendor screening and monitoring to a wide range of clients worldwide. Founded by 20 of the world's leading financial institutions, today RDC is a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company. Learn more about RDC by emailing info@rdc.com or visiting www.rdc.com.

About the FinTech FinCrime Exchange (FFE)

The FinTech FinCrime Exchange (FFE) brings together a global network of FinTechs to collaborate on best practices in financial crime risk management. By sharing information on criminal typologies and controls, FFE members help to strengthen the sector's ability to detect and counter the global threat of financial crime, including money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery and corruption and tax evasion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005105/en/

Contacts:

RDC

Michael Kerman, +1 484-688-5164

mkerman@rdc.com