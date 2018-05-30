AVMI Acquires Focus 21

LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AVMI, a leading international AV integrator, today announces that it has acquired the UK-based Focus 21. The deal will significantly enhance AVMI's capabilities to design, deliver and support a broad range of audio visual, collaboration technology and digital media solutions. The combined business reinforces AVMI's market leading position in the UK, whilst growing and accelerating AVMI's vision for becoming a major player in the global AV market.

Founded in 1998, Focus 21 is an award-winning engineering company specialising in the integration and servicing of audio visual and video conferencing systems. Focus 21 is widely regarded for its professional approach, technical expertise and quality of service, representing a natural fit for AVMI. Recently Focus 21 earned the distinction of being the first UK-based company to hold the 'AV Provider of Excellence' status.

"Focus 21 has an enviable reputation for the quality of its workmanship and its strong service culture, both of which are highly valued characteristics at AVMI," comments Ed Cook, CEO of AVMI. "Combining the two companies will allow us to bring together some of the industry's most talented AV professionals and allow us to continue to evolve to meet the changing and increasingly global needs of our corporate customers. I am extremely excited to welcome the team at Focus 21 into the AVMI group."

The deal expands AVMI's industry footprint and allows it to leverage its operating scale to ensure customers gain access to the latest technologies at the best possible prices.

Founders of Focus 21, Jim Harwood and Nigel Warrilow, will no longer be involved in the business. Jim commented, "After twenty years of building up Focus 21, Nigel and I have decided that the time was right to step back and to hand over the reins to AVMI. It has been a great pleasure working with all our friends and colleagues at Focus 21 and we wish them every success in the future."

About AVMI

AVMI designs, delivers, supports and manages audio visual and digital media technology solutions - locally and globally - to corporate enterprises, innovative retailers and government departments.

With over 400 staff, AVMI has industry-leading credentials and is headquartered in London, with additional offices in the UK, USA and Hong Kong, together with an ecosystem of over ninety sub-contracted partners in over forty countries.

For further information about AVMI's offerings please visit us at http://www.avmi.com

Contact: Alex Couzins, Marketing Manager, +44(0)782-8764-239, alex.couzins@avmi.com