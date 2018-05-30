Essentra has appointed of Lily Liu as chief financial officer with effect from 15 November, succeeding Stefan Schellinger who is due to retire on that date. Liu has nearly 20 years of experience in the manufacturing and engineering sectors, most recently as CFO of FTSE-listed inkjet technology developer and manufacturer of industrial inkjet printheads, Xaar, before which she was CFO at Smiths Group's detection business. She began her career with a Chinese investment firm before emigrating to ...

