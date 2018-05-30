At the request of Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB, Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from May 31, 2018. Security name: Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB TO 1 B ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HDW TO 1 B ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010101857 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155746 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 15 SEK* per B share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1* new B share in Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription May 1, 2019 - May 31,2019. period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: May 29, 2019. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *Current issue price 13,30 SEK and 1,1276 new B share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.