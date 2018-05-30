Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it is scheduled to make presentations at the following upcoming events:

Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference - New York, June 5-8, 2018

June 6, 3:30 p.m. EDT - Chris Anzalone, Ph.D., Arrowhead's president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview

41st European Cystic Fibrosis Conference - Belgrade, Serbia, June 6-9, 2018

June 6, 5:55 p.m. CET - Erik Bush, Ph.D., Arrowhead's director of extra-hepatic targeting, will deliver an oral presentation titled, "Targeting aENaC with an epithelial RNAi trigger delivery platform for the treatment of cystic fibrosis"

The Science of HBV Cure 2018 - Suntec City, Singapore, June 8-9, 2018

June 8, 5:30 p.m. SGT - Bruce Given, M.D., Arrowhead's chief operating officer and head of R&D, will deliver an oral presentation titled, "Hitting HBV everywhere; why RNAi holds so much potential as a platform therapy in CHB"

Global Hepatitis Summit 2018 - Toronto, June 14-17, 2018

June 15, 2:15 p.m. EDT - Christine Wooddell, Ph.D., Arrowhead's director of liver targeting, will deliver an oral presentation titled, "Interferon-gamma pathway is activated in a chronically HBV infected chimpanzee that controls HBV following ARC-520 RNAi treatment"

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference - New York, June 20-21, 2018

June 20, 9:00 a.m. EDT - Bruce Given, M.D., will present a corporate overview

27th Annual Alpha-1 National Education Conference - San Francisco, June 29 July 1, 2018

June 29, 3:45 p.m. PDT - Bruce Given, M.D., will deliver an oral presentation titled, "Development of ARO-AAT, an RNAi based therapeutic for Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-related liver disease"

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, and the enforcement of our intellectual property rights. Our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

