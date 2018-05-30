ACI executives to present on Internet of Things (IoT), omnichannel integration, open banking and digital transformation; and highlight gender diversity in payments and fintech

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced its participation at Money 20/20 Europe 2018, held June 4-6 in Amsterdam. ACI will highlight the latest in real-time, open banking and digital payments, as well as customer engagement channels; additionally, ACI experts will participate in several speaking sessions throughout the event covering topics including omnichannel integration, open banking and women in payments and fintech.

Mandy Killam, group president, will join other executives on stage 2 (The Flying Trapeze) in a session titled: "Have Your Cake and Pay for it: New Customer Engagement Channels and the IOT," from 11:55 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jun. 6.

In this session, experts will discuss the need for financial services to adapt to new customer expectations and seamlessly integrate their services across different channels, be they chatbots, mobile devices or voice commands. Attendees will learn how to provide a frictionless customer experience through lessons from different industries. Additional speakers include executives from Visa, British Gas, UBS and Claro Partners.

Lu Zurawski, director, will participate in a session titled: "How OTP is Tackling the Open Banking Challenge as Part of its Global IT Transformation," from 4:35 4:50 p.m. Monday, Jun. 4.

During this session, attendees will learn how major European bank, OTP, converted the boardroom discussion into action, moving forward rapidly with its digital transformation. Additional speaker includes, Ferenc Böle, IT director, OTP Bank.

Together with the European Women Payments Network, ACI will also host a women's networking lunch, FEMTECH, for women in the fintech and payments industries. Taking place on Tuesday, Jun. 5 from 12:00 2:00 p.m. at The RAI ACI Smoothie Fountain Bar, the topics of discussion will include "The Effects of Unconscious Bias," and "How Diversity Drives Innovation in Fintech."

