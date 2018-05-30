The South Korean group will commence construction of the Whitfield County, Georgia facility in 2018 with completion slated for 2019. Hanwha Q Cells announced that its opening a US based solar module assembly factory in 2019. The press release stated, "while the exact nameplate capacity of the new facility remains undisclosed, the company confirms that it will exceed 1.6 GW per year." The facility will be located in Whitfield County, Georgia. Hanwha officials said Whitfield County, 'will give us benefits worth $30 million by offering land for free and reducing taxes.' The company said the product ...

