Cisco Systems, Inc.: Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of June. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com (http://investor.cisco.com/).

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

June 7, 2018

8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET

San Francisco, CA

David Goeckeler, Executive VP and General Manager, Networking and Security Business

Nasdaq 38th Investor Program

June 12, 2018

11:15 am ET / 4:15 pm GMT

London, UK

Edwin Paalvast, SVP, EMEA

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks (http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks). Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

