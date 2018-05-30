Complete Controller Announces the Launch of their SmartAP Product

The SmartAP Tool Includes a Number of Helpful Features, Including Allowing Users to View, Approve and Pay Uploaded Vendor Bills

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2018 / Complete Controller, a leading provider of virtual bookkeeping services, announces the launch of its SmartAP vendor bill management and payment system.

To learn more about SmartAP and all of its features, please visit https://www.completecontroller.com/smart-ap/.

Complete Controller provides small business, household, non-profit, and family office bookkeeping services to a national market. SmartAP is the newest tool on the secure cloud hosted platform that the company provides to each of its clients and their CPAs.

The SmartAP tool allows uploaded vendor bills and receipts to be recorded to the QuickBooks file, which are then available for viewing, approval, and payment within a secure web interface. SmartAP also features back-end integration with the client's bank, credit card, and ACH account, allowing a full range of payment methods. It is also vertically integrated with QuickBooks for transactional synchronization across accounts.

"SmartAP will empower clients to review their bills, send us notes, and approve payments with full visibility. They will also choose the approval process that fits their needs and comfort level, giving them more control over their finances without burdening them with the day to day work," says Lori Holland, CPA, and Chief Operations Officer of Complete Controller.

"Our goal is to improve security and transparency so our busy clients can keep their finger on the pulse of their business."

Founded in 2005, Complete Controller has always provided QuickBooks hosting and e-document storage to its clients. With this newest addition, the hosted environment is becoming more of a full financial services platform. The evolution is spurred by client expectation for high tech functionality in conjunction with their bookkeeping services.

Jennifer Brazer, Founder and CEO comments, "Today's client wants to have complete access to the information they need in order to make swift and sure decisions. We are excited to be a part of the movement toward greater financial literacy."

About Complete Controller(R) - America's Bookkeeping Experts:

Complete Controller is the Nation's Leader in virtual bookkeeping, providing services to businesses and CPA firms alike. Utilizing Complete Controller's technology, clients gain access to a cloud-hosted desktop where their entire team and tax accountant may access the QuickBooks file, a full suite of business management tools, and e-document storage for all critical financial source documents within an efficient and secure environment. Complete Controller's team of US based accounting professionals are certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor's providing bookkeeping and controller services including training, full or partial-service bookkeeping, cash-flow management, budgeting and forecasting, vendor bill management, customer invoicing and payment processing, process and controls advisement, and customized reporting. Offering flat rate pricing, Complete Controller is the most cost effective expert bookkeeping solution for business, family office, trusts, and households of any size or complexity. For more information, please visit https://www.completecontroller.com/.

Contact:

Chelsee Capezzuti

news@completecontroller.com

866-443-8879



SOURCE: Complete Controller