TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City

CLEVELAND, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG), a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components, announced today that it will host its 2018 Investor Conference on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in New York City.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. and conclude by 2:00 p.m., including a product presentation breakout session and lunch. Presenters will include:

W. Nicholas Howley , Executive Chairman

, Executive Chairman Kevin Stein , President and Chief Executive Officer

, President and Chief Executive Officer Robert S. Henderson , Vice Chairman

, Vice Chairman James Skulina , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Bernt G. Iversen, II , EVP, M&A and Business Development

, EVP, M&A and Business Development Alex Feil , EVP

, EVP Roger V. Jones , EVP

, EVP Peter Palmer , EVP

, EVP Joel Reiss , EVP

, EVP Rodrigo Rubiano , EVP

, EVP Jorge L. Valladares III , EVP

, EVP Selected Operating Unit Management

Space for the event will be limited and is expected to fill up quickly. Security analysts and portfolio managers interested in attending should register on-line by visiting http://transdigmanalystday.com.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings, substantially all of which are ultimately provided to end-users in the aerospace industry, include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, NiCad batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, specialized cockpit displays, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seatbelts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, high performance hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading, handling and delivery systems.

Contact:

Liza Sabol

Director of Investor Relations

(216) 706-2945

ir@transdigm.com