Mizuho OSI Offers Symposium Exploring Importance of Surgical Table Technology for the Anterior Approach to Total Hip Replacement at the 19th EFORT Congress in Barcelona, Spain

UNION CITY, California, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mizuho OSI, a leading manufacturer of specialty surgical tables, is demonstrating its suite of advanced surgical tables and integrated technology for the operating room for trauma and orthopedic surgeons at the 19th EFORT Congress in Barcelona, Spain, from May 30th to June 1st, 2018. Featured products in booth C2 include the Trios Surgical Table System, Paramon OR Integration System, Hana SSXT Specialty Surgery Extension, and the Hana Orthopedic Table. The Company is hosting a symposium presentation on optimizing the anterior approach for hip replacement.

As surgeons seek to reduce patients' recovery time, advanced surgical techniques, including the anterior approach hip replacement, are gaining in popularity. In the symposium session, Optimizing the Anterior Approach with a Proven Algorithm, taking place on May 30th at 13:00 CET, orthopedic leaders bring a global perspective on the anterior approach and how the Hana Table is a valuable tool in the success of this procedure.

"By leading the discussion around the importance of the anterior approach and helping to drive innovation in the operating room, Mizuho OSI hopes to support the education and adoption of the anterior approach in Europe," said Greg Neukirch, vice president of Marketing and Sales at Mizuho OSI. "We're excited to collaborate with European partners and demonstrate how specialty tables, such as our Hana Table, can better position surgeons to operate with precision, helping to reduce the amount of time the patient spends in the operating room."

Attendees of the symposium session will hear from the following expert speakers on these topics:

Joel M. Matta, MD, Steadman Clinic, Vail USA: "Technology and Innovation Paves the Way for Medical Advancement"

Rajrishi Sharma, MD, University of Calgary, Canada: "Why Perform the Anterior Approach in a Socialized Healthcare System? A Perspective on Efficiency and Outcome within the Canadian System"

Klaus-Arno Siebenrock, MD, University of Bern, Switzerland: "Swiss Precision in the Operating Room: My technique for Anterior Approach"

Moritz Tannast, MD, University of Bern, Switzerland: "Beginning the Anterior Approach: What I Learned in My First 50 Cases"

About Mizuho OSI

Mizuho OSI is a U.S. based company and the leader in the markets for specialty surgery and patient positioning. The company's portfolio includes specialty surgical tables for procedure-specific approaches that improves patient outcomes in spine and orthopedic surgeries, a range of general surgical tables, and consumable surgical patient care products. Mizuho OSI products are sold direct in the U.S. and Germany, and by the Mizuho Corporation in Japan. Both companies sell their products and solutions worldwide through authorized international distributors. Mizuho OSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuho Corporation located in Tokyo, Japan, a leading surgical table manufacturer in Asia. The Mizuho Group also includes TRILUX Medical, a subsidiary of Mizuho OSI. TRILUX Medical is a provider and manufacturer of surgical lights, surgical pendants, operating room patient integration, and video management systems. TRILUX Medical products and solutions are sold direct in Germany and worldwide through authorized international distributors. More information is available at www.mizuhosi.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

