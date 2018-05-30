With barely 1.8 MW solar power (roof top) achieved in the first month of the 2018-2019 financial year, against the end of year target of 1000 MW, India's solar dreams are hitting massive rooftop blocks. Grid-interactive solar power (ground mounted) has fared better, achieving 231.81 MW against the EoY 10 GW target. The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has published new installation statistics for April 2018, in its Programme/Scheme-wise Physical Progress in 2018-2019. According to the circular released on May 28, during the same period, Off-grid/Captive Power Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) ...

