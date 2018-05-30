Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Notice of AGM

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 20/12/2018

(The "Company")

30 May 2018

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at La Fregate Hotel, Beauregard Lane, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1UT on 28 June 2018 at 10:00am.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



END