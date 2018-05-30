Marco Gobbetti, chief executive of iconic fashion house Burberry, upped his stake in the London-listed fashion house by 60,000 ordinary shares on Wednesday. Gobbetti, who has held the reins at Burberry since he succeeded previous CEO Christopher Bailey back in July 2017, purchased the shares at an average price of 2,001.85p each for a total of £1.2m. The news followed Burberry's announcement earlier in the month that it would buy back another £150m-worth of stock after the British luxury brand ...

