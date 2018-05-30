sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,011 Euro		-0,001
-5,08 %
WKN: A2DTV9 ISIN: GB00BYSX2795 Ticker-Symbol: R9XN 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XTRACT RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XTRACT RESOURCES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XTRACT RESOURCES PLC
XTRACT RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XTRACT RESOURCES PLC0,011-5,08 %