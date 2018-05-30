Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 30 May 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 65,422 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.3000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.5500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.9913

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,415,279,375 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,415,279,375 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

30 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 304 25.95 16:29:59 London Stock Exchange 293 25.95 16:29:56 London Stock Exchange 1031 25.95 16:29:56 London Stock Exchange 2657 25.95 16:29:56 London Stock Exchange 1023 25.95 16:29:37 London Stock Exchange 1527 25.95 16:20:03 London Stock Exchange 930 25.95 16:20:03 London Stock Exchange 13778 25.95 16:20:03 London Stock Exchange 2898 25.95 16:20:03 London Stock Exchange 396 25.95 16:10:37 London Stock Exchange 9116 25.85 14:53:56 London Stock Exchange 3026 25.85 14:36:50 London Stock Exchange 608 25.55 12:06:55 London Stock Exchange 644 25.55 12:06:55 London Stock Exchange 2305 25.55 12:06:55 London Stock Exchange 3176 25.70 11:07:34 London Stock Exchange 3636 26.10 10:54:17 London Stock Exchange 3771 26.20 10:43:15 London Stock Exchange 463 26.25 10:08:30 London Stock Exchange 3185 26.25 10:08:30 London Stock Exchange 3606 26.25 10:08:30 London Stock Exchange 3574 26.30 08:58:40 London Stock Exchange 3475 26.30 08:38:24 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-