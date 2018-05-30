sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 30

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:30 May 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):65,422
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.3000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.5500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.9913

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,415,279,375 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,415,279,375 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

30 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
30425.9516:29:59London Stock Exchange
29325.9516:29:56London Stock Exchange
103125.9516:29:56London Stock Exchange
265725.9516:29:56London Stock Exchange
102325.9516:29:37London Stock Exchange
152725.9516:20:03London Stock Exchange
93025.9516:20:03London Stock Exchange
1377825.9516:20:03London Stock Exchange
289825.9516:20:03London Stock Exchange
39625.9516:10:37London Stock Exchange
911625.8514:53:56London Stock Exchange
302625.8514:36:50London Stock Exchange
60825.5512:06:55London Stock Exchange
64425.5512:06:55London Stock Exchange
230525.5512:06:55London Stock Exchange
317625.7011:07:34London Stock Exchange
363626.1010:54:17London Stock Exchange
377126.2010:43:15London Stock Exchange
46326.2510:08:30London Stock Exchange
318526.2510:08:30London Stock Exchange
360626.2510:08:30London Stock Exchange
357426.3008:58:40London Stock Exchange
347526.3008:38:24London Stock Exchange

© 2018 PR Newswire