Atar Labs to Feature Next-gen Cyber Security Solutions at Infosecurity Europe 2018

ISTANBUL and ANKARA, Turkey, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Atar Labs brings ATAR, a leading SOC management platform to Infosecurity Europe 2018. After raising 2.5M Euro from Diffusion Capital Partners due to its importance for organizations, collecting alerts and threat feeds in a central place to response and remediate incidents more efficiently, ATAR- the innovative SOAR (Security Orchestration and Automated Response) platform, wonthe prestigious Red Herring Top 100 Europe Award.

Atar Labs will introduce ATAR (Automated Threat Analysis and Response) - the industry's leading security operations center management platform, to 19,500 information security professionals at the B180 stand at Infosecurity Europe 2018 held from June 5th to June 7th, 2018 in Olympia, London. ATAR cyber security platform is developed by Turkey's leading cyber security consulting company Innovera and has now opened to the global market as a startup by the name of Atar Labs with seed investment of 2.5M Euros received from Diffusion Capital Partners. Among the innovative initiatives which are winners of the Red Herring Top 100 Europe Awards, Atar Labs establishes an automated security line against automated cyber-attacks.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698621/Atar_Labs_Logo.jpg )



Atar Labs CEO, Burak Dayioglu says: "After being developed by an experienced team which took modern cyber security requirements into consideration, ATAR has been launched with a strong investment, standing out today as a strong platform for security operation centers, targeting the global market. The recent Red Herring Top 100 Europe Award we have received confirms Atar Labs's status as innovative startup. We are excited to present our cyber security platform to tens of thousands of information security professionals at Infosecurity Europe 2018."

SOAR platform increases the efficiency and performance of security teams

Utilizing automated actions to respond dramatically faster, SOAR platform ATAR shrinks the investigation times from hours to minutes. SOC teams can create various cases to act automatically, thus improving the response accuracy.

Targeting to be a pioneer in global markets, Atar Labs will also introduce the ATAR cyber security platform at the 38th GITEX Technology Week event which will take place at the Dubai World Trade Center on October 14-18, 2018.

About ATAR Labs

Founded by the experienced management team of Innovera, ATAR Labs provides its customers with the cutting edge cyber security technology with the vision of becoming one of the forerunners of the global industry. ATAR Labs' mission is building umbrella solutions to simplify and streamline security operations for a safe and secure future.

http://www.atarlabs.io

Contact information:

Derya Yazgan

+90-541-497-4292

derya.yazgan@atarlabs.io