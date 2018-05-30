Univar Specialty Consumables to Distribute Purdy Professional Paint Tools

LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Specialty Consumables Limited, a subsidiary of Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, was selected by Purdy Professional Paint Tools as a preferred distributor for its high-quality painting tools and accessories. As the painting tools market leader, Purdy features products used by professional decorators and do-it-yourselfers, on commercial and residential projects alike, to provide a superior finish.

"We are pleased that a well-established market leader like Purdy has selected Univar as its distributor. Their products and commitment to quality make them a perfect fit for Univar," said Mark Mongan, business manager for Univar's specialty consumables business. "We look forward to offering customers these fantastic products and building a strong relationship with Purdy."

Univar's specialty consumables business is a UK-based distributor of abrasives, adhesives, lubricants, protection films and silicones. Established in 1880 with more than 130 years of experience, the specialty consumables business prides itself on customer service and industry-leading technical support. As Univar further establishes its online portfolio for industrial trades, the new Purdy agreement is a key step to entering additional segments within the Paint and Decorating market.

"Purdy is pleased to work with Univar, a leading distributor in its field. Univar's uncompromising approach and dedication to their customers will be a perfect partnership for both brands," said Mark Pereira, Purdy's product manager.

About Univar

Founded in 1924, Univar (NYSE: UNVR) is a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive team of sales and technical professionals with deep specialty and market expertise, Univar operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Univar delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio sustained by one of the most extensive industry distribution networks in the world. For more information, visit www.univar.com

About Purdy

Since Purdy's beginnings in a small garage in Portland, Oregon in 1925, the art of making premium painting tools has always been at the heart of the Purdy success story. Purdy remains committed to creating the best painting experience. Brushes are created by hand, personally and individually. Unlike any other brush manufacturer, every brush has a sticker with the initials of the person who made it. For more than 80 years, 100% of Purdy brushes have been handcrafted by skilled Purdy brushmakers. Many of Purdy's brushmakers have more than three decades of experience, taking the finest raw materials and turning them into the finest brushes available with uncompromising quality. For more information, visit purdy.com/. Follow Purdy on Twitter at twitter.com/PurdyPaintTools and like them on Facebook at facebook.com/PurdyBrand. To learn more about Purdy Professional Paint Tools, please visit purdy.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/550092/UNIVAR_LOGO.jpg