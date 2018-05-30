Stocks on Wall Street ended in the black on Wednesday, bouncing back from losses in the previous session as worries about fresh elections in Italy receded and as rising oil prices boosted the energy sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1.3% at 24,667.78, the Nasdaq rose 0.9% to 7,462.01 and the S&P 500 climbed 1.3% to 2,724.01. Despite the upbeat finish, IG market analyst Joshua Mahony said there is little to suggest that this is anything other than a temporary pause. "The Italian ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...