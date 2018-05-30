Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2018) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N) (the "Corporation") released today a summary of its financial results for the three months ended March 31st, 2018. Key highlights include:

Total Revenues increased to $ 302,335 in Q1 2018 from $ 94,190 in Q1 2017, representing a 221% increase.

Total Assets increased to $ 8,071,818 in Q1 2018 from $ 4,587,722 in Q1 2017, representing a 76% increase.

Net loss was -$ 184,590 in Q1 2018 vs. a net loss of -$ 155,467in Q1 2017, representing a slight increase of 18%.

As was the case in Q1 2017, Fully Diluted EPS remained as (-$0.01) for Q1 2018.

The Corporation's Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31st, 2018 have been posted on the Corporation's SEDAR profile page which can be viewed by visiting www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's website, which can be viewed by visiting www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank Kordy

CEO & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Mr. Paul Haber

CFO

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: paul.haber@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

