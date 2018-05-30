Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2018) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) today announced, pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, that it has granted options to purchase 150,000 common shares of C-COM to an officer of C-COM. The stock options were granted pursuant to the terms of C-COM's stock option plan and are exercisable at $1.11 per share, being the closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange on May 29, 2018. This grant forms part of the overall annual remuneration package for such officer. Stock option grants are subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a leader in the development, manufacture and deployment of commercial grade mobile satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP and Video services into vehicles. C-COM has developed several proprietary Mobile auto-deploying (iNetVu) antennas that deliver broadband over satellite into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere where one can drive. The iNetVu Mobile antennas have also been adapted to be airline checkable and easily transportable. More than 8000 C-COM antennas have been deployed in 103 countries around the world in vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's satellite-based products are known worldwide for their high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is also involved in the design and development of a new generation of Ka-band (communications on the move) antennas, which will deliver satellite broadband solutions into vehicles while in motion. More information is available at: www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

