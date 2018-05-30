Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2018 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX: CXDO), a next-generation CLEC and an award-winning leader and provider of unified communications cloud telecom services, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that Doug Gaylor, President and COO, and Ron Vincent, CFO, are scheduled to attend and present at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational being held June 4-6 in Los Angeles, CA. Mr. Gaylor will be presenting Monday, June 4th at 2:00 in the Track 3 Presentation Room. Mr. Gaylor and Mr. Vincent will also host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day as well as Tuesday, June 5th and the morning of Wednesday, June 5.

A copy of the presentation is available at http://www.crexendo.com/investor.

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap/ micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.

Steven G. Mihaylo, CEO

Smihaylo@crexendo.com

602-345-7777



SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.