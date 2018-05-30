New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2018) - Aquant, Inc. announced today that RATIONAL USA is implementing its Artificial Intelligence solution within the RATIONAL service organization. RATIONAL is the leading manufacturer of combi-steamer ovens for commercial kitchens.

After taking the Aquant 7 Day Challenge, RATIONAL witnessed how Aquant's groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology can create an immediate and significant increase in machine uptime, simply by analyzing historical data.





Cannot view this image? Please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5923/34940_a1527715869350_79.jpg

Aquant's enterprise AI platform uses machine learning to master the enterprise's unique language. The solution should enable RATIONAL to further improve first-time fix rates and appliance uptime, providing RATIONAL customers with an enhanced customer experience.

With a rapidly expanding installed base, RATIONAL USA's SelfCookingCenter is increasingly the heart of American commercial kitchens. With Aquant's AI and actionable service recommendations, RATIONAL customers will benefit from improved service quality.

"RATIONAL's service organization is seeking to minimize repeat service visits to improve our customers' experience," said Sidney Lara, RATIONAL Vice President of Service for North America. "We are eager to leverage our historical data and Aquant's predictive analytical capabilities to make smarter, data-driven decisions that improve the service our customers receive."

Assaf Melochna, Aquant's COO and Co-Founder said, "We are thrilled to be acknowledged by a leading manufacturer such as RATIONAL. We appreciate how challenging it is to run an efficient service organization. Our passion is in helping companies maximize the uptime of their products and we are extremely excited about our partnership with RATIONAL."

About Aquant

Aquant brings AI and machine learning into the world of service. Aquant's enterprise AI platform uses machine learning to master the enterprise's unique language, converts existing raw data into a meaningful knowledge base, and provides predictive actionable service recommendations. By encapsulating all enterprise data silos like CRM, Asset Management, Parts Inventory, Service Agents, IoT Data and more, Aquant transforms a company's structured and unstructured data into knowledge, and knowledge into action in record time. Aquant's approach creates an immediate and significant increase in machine uptime, reduces operational costs and provides a fast ROI, helping service organizations to save millions of dollars every year.

About RATIONAL

The RATIONAL Group is the world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs more than 1800 people worldwide. Since the IPO in 2000, RATIONAL has been listed on the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange and is included in the MDAX. The primary objective of the company is always to offer its customers maximum benefits. Internally, RATIONAL is committed to the principle of sustainability, expressed in its policies on environmental protection, leadership, and social responsibility. Year after year, numerous international awards testify to the exceptional quality of RATIONAL's work. Visit www.rationalusa.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Tal.Sigura@aquant.io

Related Files

Screen Shot 2018-05-30 at 1.33.11 PM.png

Related Links

Website