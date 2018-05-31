Suntech signs a framework agreement with Voltalia for the supply of solar panels

WUXI, China, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. ("Suntech") announces today that Suntech and Voltalia signed a framework agreement to purchase solar panels until June 2019. This will allow the Voltalia to benefit from high-performing panels for the construction of future solar power plants, for its clients or for its own new capacities.

Voltalia will take advantage of this agreement to buy the solar panels to equip its first solar project in Africa, the 32 MW Râ Solar project in Egypt.

Suntech is a global leader in solar panel manufacturing. Founded in 2001, the Chinese company is present in over 80 countries.

"We are glad to benefit from high-quality products at a competitive price within this large-volume framework agreement. They will benefit to both Voltalia and its clients", says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

"Over the past few years, we have established a strong relationship with Voltalia, a fast-growing international player in renewable energy. With this agreement, we are looking forward to working with Voltalia on future solar projects", says He Shuangquan, president of Suntech.