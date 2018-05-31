PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro Board Elects Sven Ombudstvedt as Chairman

PhosAgro Board Elects Sven Ombudstvedt as Chairman

Moscow - PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that its Board of Directors, has re-elected Independent Director Sven Ombudstvedt as its Chairman. The Board of Directors also re-elected as its Deputy Chairman Andrey G. Guryev, Vice President of the Russian Union of Chemists.

At today's meeting the Board of Directors also appointed the leadership and members of the Board Committees. The Audit Committee will be chaired once again by Independent Director and PhosAgro Board of Directors Member Marcus Rhodes; PhosAgro CEO and Board of Directors Member Andrey A. Guryev was re-appointed Chairman of the Strategy Committee; Independent Director and PhosAgro Board of Directors Member James Rogers will lead the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee; the Environmental, Health and Safety Committee will be chaired by PhosAgro Board of Directors Member, PhosAgro Executive Director and CEO of Apatit Mikhail Rybnikov; the Risk Management Committee will be chaired by Independent Director, PhosAgro Board of Directors Member Xavier Rolet.

At the meeting the Board of Directors also approved a preliminary workplan effective through 30 June 2019.

These decisions were made at the first meeting of the Board of Directors that was elected by an annual general meeting of shareholders on 30 May 2018. The number of members of the Board of Directors remains 10 people, with the new composition comprising an absolute majority of independent directors:

No New composition Previous composition 1. Andrey A. Guryev Andrey A. Guryev 2. Andrey G. Guryev* Andrey G. Guryev* 3. Sven Ombudstvedt* Sven Ombudstvedt* 4. James Rogers* James Rogers* 5. Xavier Rolet* Ivan Rodionov* 6. Marcus Rhodes* Marcus Rhodes* 7. Mikhail Rybnikov Mikhail Rybnikov 8. Irina Bokova* Irina Bokova* 9. Natalia Pashkevich* Natalia Pashkevich* 10. Andrey Sharonov* Andrey Sharonov*

* non-executive director

