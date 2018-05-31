HONG KONG, May 31, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Bettium, the peer-to-peer blockchain-based betting firm, today announced a partnership with the Polish e-Sports Foundation, representing one of the fastest-growing e-sports hubs in the world - which provides organizational support, education, and advice to professional e-sports teams and players. With the aim of disrupting the $3 trillion worldwide sports betting market, Bettium will work shoulder-to-shoulder with the foundation to expand its global reach and gain a larger footprint in the European e-sports market.CEO of Bettium, Nathan Hunt, said, "Professional community management is at the center of innovation in the space and has remained a key focus throughout the development of Bettium. We are delighted to welcome Mr. Chojecki to our Advisory Board and partner with the e-Sports Foundation to further Bettium's growth potential in the EU's vibrant gaming sector and directly connect with the local community - which is stronger in Europe than anywhere else.""The foundation's team - which includes e-sports enthusiasts, IT experts, and seasoned tech entrepreneurs - has an impressive reputation within the market, and we are unquestionably strengthened by the addition of their management, community, and organizational expertise. In particular, Mr. Chojecki brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge as a proven manager, e-sports community leader, and an ex-professional player," added Hunt.Since the very inception of the platform, Bettium has evolved from an entrepreneurial startup to a professionally managed firm. Led by Mr. Hunt, the renowned innovator and entrepreneur, and a team with more than 100 years of combined experience in business, management, finance, blockchain, and IT, Bettium aims to become the next-generation sports betting firm with the aim of transforming the $3 trillion global sports betting market. According to its founders, the firm will introduce a blockchain-based suite of AI services and big-data-enabled tools that will level the playing field between professional and recreational, amateur bettors.The partnership with the Polish e-Sports Foundation will allow Bettium to expand its presence in the European e-sports and gaming market ahead of the upcoming public crowdsale. Cur-rently, the company is conducting a private fundraiser that will close on June 30, 2018.For more information, visit https://bettium.com/To follow the company's latest updates, visit:Follow Bettium on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BettiumcomFollow Bettium on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/bettiumTelegram news:https://t.me/bettiumAbout BettiumBettium is a peer-to-peer, blockchain-based betting platform providing a next-generation P2P betting infrastructure for all types of bettors. The firm is managed by highly experienced, dedicated professionals who have dedicated their careers to developing and sustaining successful businesses on a global scale. The Bettium Advisory Board includes Peiwei Ni (Chairman and CEO of Super Block), Alexandru Radulescu (Crypto Market Advisor), Gary Fowler (Co-Founder and CEO of Findo), Maury G (APAC consultant), Kirsten Roy-Reid (Next Level Consulting Partner, Compliance Executive Director), Ken Cheung (Vice President at Asia-Pacific E-Sports Association & Lollab Ltd), Gi Nam Lee (Legal Advisor, Korea e-Sports Association).About e-Sports FoundationEstablished by Tomasz Chojecki in 2015, the e-Sports Foundation operates on the territory of the Republic of Poland and abroad. The foundation's goal is to promote e-sports through creating conditions for professional education and development in the field, supporting local e-sports players, teams, and initiatives, such as boot camps, tournaments, and e-sports events.Source: BettiumCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.