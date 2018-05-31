

Checkout the few notable companies that are scheduled to release their quarterly financial results on Thursday, May 31, 2018.



Will LULU's Q1 Results Exceed Expectations?



Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) intends to publish its first-quarter results after the bell today.



* Sees Q1 net revenue to be $612 mln - $617 mln; Consensus - $616.31 mln. * Expects Q1 EPS to be $0.44 - $0.46; Consensus - $0.46/Shr.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net revenue - $520.3 mln * Net income - $31.2 mln * GAAP EPS - $0.23 * Adj. Net income - $44.3 mln * Adj. EPS - $0.32.



FY18 Outlook



* Projects FY18 net revenue to be $2.985 bln - $3.022 bln; Consensus - $3.02 bln. * Expects FY18 EPS of $3.00 - $3.08; Consensus - $3.10/Shr.



**



DG says it is 'well-positioned to capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead.'



Wall Street analysts estimate Dollar General Corp. (DG) to post earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $6.2 billion for the first quarter, which is scheduled to be released before the bell today.



The company continues to focus on investing in high return growth opportunities, including new store expansion and infrastructure to support future growth.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net sales - $5.61 bln * Net income - $279 mln * GAAP EPS - $1.02



FY18 Guidance



* Expects FY18 EPS of $5.95 - $6.15; Consensus - $6.08/Shr. * Projects FY18 net sales growth of about 9%; Consensus - 8.50%. * Expects FY18 comp growth to be in mid-2% range.



DG's Ongoing Operating Priorities



* Driving profitable sales growth * Capturing growth opportunities * Enhancing company position as a low cost operator * Investing in its people as competitive advantage.



Over the longer term, the company's goal is to grow adjusted EPS at a rate of 10% or higher. The company believes its business model and ongoing operating priorities would drive profitable same-store sales growth, healthy new store returns, strong free cash flow and long-term shareholder value.



**



Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) is set to release its third-quarter financial results today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net sales - $28.22 bln * Net income - $700 mln * EPS - $1.59



For the thirty-five weeks of fiscal year 2018 ended May 6, 2018, the company reported net sales of $92.24 billion, an increase of 12.2% from $82.24 billion last year.



**



DLTR Confident In Building Its Momentum To Grow & Improve Its Business



Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is set to release its Q1 results before the bell today, with Wall Street analysts estimating earnings of $1.23 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter. The company intends to continue focusing on delivering great values and convenience to its shoppers, while improving its operating performance and returning value to its shareholders for the long-term.



* Sees Q1 total sales to be $5.53 bln - $5.63 bln. * Expects Q1 EPS to range between $1.18 and $1.25.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net sales - $5.29 bln * Net income - $200.5 mln * EPS - $0.85. * Adj. EPS - $0.98.



FY18 Guidance



* Expects FY18 total sales to be in $22.7 bln and $23.12 bln range; Consensus - $23.02 bln. * Projects FY18 EPS of $5.25 - $5.60; Consensus - $5.66/Shr.



**



Broad-based Portfolio Likely To Drive VMW's Q1



VMware Inc. (VMW) is slated to report its Q1 results after the bell today. The company continues to apply virtualization and software innovation to connect, secure, manage and automate the world's increasingly complex digital infrastructure.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenue - $1.74 bln * GAAP net income - $232 mln * GAAP EPS - $0.56. * Non-GAAP net income - $412 mln * Non-GAAP EPS - $0.99.



**



Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) will publish its first-quarter financial results before the today. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.



* Sees Q1 sales to be in $1.51 bln - $1.52 bln range * Expects Comps to increase in 6% - 7% range * Sees Q1 EPS of $2.43 - $2.48.



The company recognized operating margin headwinds from various cost pressures facing all retailers, its higher-than-expected mix of e-commerce, and the new revenue recognition accounting standard. To help offset these pressures, Ulta Beauty implemented a cost optimization program to deliver benefits in the areas of indirect procurement, end-to-end operational efficiency, real estate costs, and merchandise margin improvement. Also, the company plans to increase operating profit margin rate over the long term, but this measure is expected to decline modestly in 2018.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net sales - $1.31 bln * Net income - $128.2 mln * EPS - $2.05.



FY18 Outlook



* Expects to grow 2018 EPS about 20% of 2017 GAAP EPS of $8.96.



**



Growing Digital Business, and Improving Traffic Likely To Boost AEO's Q1 Results



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is scheduled to release its Q1 results before the bell today. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.22 per share on revenue of $805.17 million for the quarter.



The company remains focused on driving improvements across the business to produce better earnings growth flow through, while fueling growth in its brands.



* Expects Q1 EPS of $0.20 - $0.22. * Anticipates comparable sales increase in mid-single digits.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Total net revenue - $762 mln * Net income - $25.2 mln. * EPS - $0.14. * Adj. Net income - $28.7 mln. * Adj. EPS - $0.16.



***



