Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK

At Startup Village 2018 Conference, a major start-up event in Russia organized by the Skolkovo Foundation, the participants matched the game played on 5G trial zone by the cyber team of Immergity, VR/AR games development studio. Gamers in the role of pilots of intergalactic ships in VR helmets fought in the exciting game AI Rebellion with the forces of artificial intelligence that came out of human control.

For two days in the gaming zone at Startup Village 2018, two gaming stations interacted in the virtual space game using Ericsson's base station and Intel(R) 5G Mobile Trial platform connected to the 28 GHz band with a minimal delay of 4 ms, at least five times less than on LTE networks.

Vyacheslav Nikolaev, Vice President, Marketing, MTS, commented, "In cooperation with our partners, we continue to demonstrate the potential of 5G for various use cases. This time, gamers used 5G in "real combat conditions". The results of the games showed advantages of low latency provided by the new technology. In a little while, this parameter will be a mainstream not only for entertainment but also for everyday needs such as a remote control of various processes, autonomous vehicles and Tactile Internet. Such examples include telemedicine and e-learning, the areas where low latency and dot-to-dot transmissions of fine motor skills play critical role".

Hannes Ekstrom, Ericsson Vice President, Business Development with MTS, Ericsson in Russia, commented, "5G opens vast opportunities for industrial and consumer scenarios in multiple areas - smart manufacturing, smart buildings, connected machines, fleet management and urban transport, meters and consumer electronics. Gaming is one of fastest growing industries and important part of many people's life. In addition to high data speed and fast internet, 5G will bring new capabilities such as low latency and long battery life. These aspects will be critically important for scenarios, which we presented today in cooperation with our strategic partner MTS."

The trial is a part of the strategic partnership between MTS and Ericsson within the framework of the agreement signed in December 2015 on cooperation in the development and implementation of 5G in Russia.

