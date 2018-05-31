Greeting cards, dressings and gifts retailer Card Factory reported first quarter group sales growth of 3.0% on Thursday, with like-for-like sales declining 0.4% against what the board called "strong" comparatives and a tough retail environment. The FTSE 250 company said it continued its store roll out with 10 net new stores opened in the first quarter, adding it was on track for its target of 50 openings for the full year. It also reported "strong" cash generation with a reduction in net debt ...

