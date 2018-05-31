Commencing June 1, 2018, TC Connect AB (publ) shares will be traded under its new name, TCECUR Sweden AB (publ). New company name: TCECUR Sweden AB (publ) ---------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: TCC ---------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009889488 ---------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.