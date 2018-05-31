Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 31-May-2018 / 13:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Company has received a form TR-1 on 31 May 2018 from Working Capital Management Pte. Ltd.. TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings *1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached**:* ZEAL Network SE *1b.* *Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer:* Non-UK issuer *2. Reason for the notification:* An acquisition or disposal of voting rights *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation**:* Name: Working Capital Management Pte. Ltd. City and country of registered office: Singapore *4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):* Name: Working Capital Partners, Ltd., High Street Partners, Ltd. City and country of registered office: Cayman Islands *5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:* 29/05/2018 *6. Date on which issuer notified:* 31/05/2018 *7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:* % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 5.07% Position of previous notification: N/A % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached: NA Position of previous notification: N/A Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 5.07% Position of previous notification: N/A Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 425,540 *8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares* Class/type of shares: GB00BHD66J44 Number of voting rights (Direct): Number of voting rights (Indirect): 425,540 *SUBTOTAL 8. A: 425,540* % of voting rights (Direct): % of voting rights (Indirect): 5.07% *SUBTOTAL 8. A: 5.07%* *B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))* N/A *B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))* N/A *9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:* Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity Name: Working Capital Partners, Ltd., High Street Partners, Ltd. *10. In case of proxy voting, please identify* Name of the proxy holder: N/A The number and % of voting rights held: N/A The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A *11. Additional information* Working Capital Management Pte. Ltd. is the investment manager of Working Capital Partners, Ltd. and High Street Partners, Ltd. *Place of completion: *Singapore *Date of completion: *31 May 2018 ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: HOL TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 5604 EQS News ID: 691361 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 31, 2018 07:37 ET (11:37 GMT)