AnalytixInsight Inc.: AnalytixInsight to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / Artificial Intelligence company AnalytixInsight Inc. ('AnalytixInsight,' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF) today announced that it will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational on Monday, June 4th at 3:30 PM PST. Scott Urquhart, VP Corporate Development of AnalytixInsight will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

'The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date,' stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. 'When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap.'

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View AnalytixInsight's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ALY.V.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About AnalytixInsight Inc.

AnalytixInsight's (AnalytixInsight.com) artificial intelligence platform transforms data into knowledge. AnalytixInsight's online portal CapitalCube (capitalcube.com) algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful, actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in Marketwall, a mobile platform for banking and stock trading (marketwallcorporate.com). AnalytixInsight owns Euclides Technologies Inc. (euclidestech.com), a workflow analytics systems integrator.

AnalytixInsight is a 2018 Venture 50TMcompany (tsx.com/venture50).

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Scott Urquhart

VP Corporate Development

Tel: (416) 522-3975

Scott.Urquhart@AnalytixInsight.com

SOURCE: AnalytixInsight Inc.