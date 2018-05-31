ADOMANI Discusses Business Overview, Competitive Landscape and Growth Drivers in New SNNLive Video Interview with StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / StockNewsNow.com , The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published an SNNLive Video Interview with Jim Reynolds, President & CEO of ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM), a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains that is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership, according to the company's website (see here: www.adomanielectric.com). The video interview was recorded on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains that is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership. ADOMANI® drivetrain systems are designed to help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. ADOMANI® designs and causes to be designed advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.

About StockNewsNow.com

StockNewsNow.com is a microcap financial news portal that features news and insights from the microcap and emerging growth financial community. StockNewsNow.com is a multimedia destination hub for information about microcap and emerging growth public and private companies, market events, news, bulletins, stock quotes, expert commentary and company profiles that feature SNN-produced video like SNNLive CEO video interviews, as well as their latest news and headlines. Users can engage directly and share the information provided through social media.

Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite microcap, emerging growth financial experts; register to attend financial conferences of YOUR choosing; find microcap and emerging growth financial professionals that YOU may be looking for - all here on StockNewsNow.com.

