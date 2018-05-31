sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,11 Euro		-0,25
-2,02 %
WKN: A0B5TR ISIN: BMG810751062 Ticker-Symbol: UG6 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,157
12,323
17:14
12,16
12,33
17:14
31.05.2018 | 15:53
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ship Finance International Limited: SFL - First Quarter 2018 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of the preliminary first quarter results to be held May 31, 2018 in the link below.

First Quarter 2018 Presentation (http://hugin.info/134876/R/2196490/851237.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ship Finance International Limited via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)