Casa Systems, Inc.: Casa Systems Participates in Excentis DOCSIS 3.1 Remote PHY Interoperability Testing Event

ANDOVER, Mass., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA), a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks today announced it participated in the Excentis DOCSIS 3.1 Remote PHY Interoperability Testing event with its virtual Converged Cable Access Platform (vCCAP) core technology and Remote PHY nodes.

In today's all connected world, consumers are using huge amounts of bandwidth to support new technologies and multiple devices. To make way for this bandwidth surge, cable providers are transforming networks to carry more traffic and spread the load across access networks. Casa's suite of solutions help service providers step up its network potential, no matter where it is on the transformational curve.

Casa's Remote PHY helps service providers push capacity to the edge, leverage current investments and densify access networks to flexibly deliver video, voice and data while efficiently supporting bandwidth growth, ensuring customer satisfaction. Casa's AxyomTM Virtual CCAP delivers multi-dimensional scaling and high performance from a lean vCPU footprint. Developed for the cloud from the ground up, the Axyom vCCAP is designed to support full interoperability in a distributed access architecture.

Excentis Interoperability Testing events provide vendors with the opportunity to work alongside peers to test hardware and software in a multi-vendor environment with Excentis provided testing platforms. The interop event allows a variety of manufacturers an opportunity to work together in a laboratory environment to develop and test interoperable solutions such as Remote PHY and DOCSIS 3.1 solutions. At the Excentis May interop event, Casa was able to interoperate using open standards with multiple vendors Remote PHY Devices (RPD) using its vCCAP core. Additionally, Casa demonstrated its own RPD registering on third party cores.

"As a leader in virtualized, distributed and converged network access solutions, Casa recognizes the importance of interoperability which is why it continues to be a major goal in our strategy to help service providers achieve the agility and operational simplicity necessary for future networks," said Jerry Guo, CEO at Casa Systems. "At the Excentis Interoperability event, we were able to provide a glimpse into this future by demonstrating standards-based Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) interoperability with a vCCAP solution. This demonstrates the ease of migration and interoperability that both DAA and vCCAP will support."

Casa is currently engaged in vCCAP trials with top tier service providers who are interested in evolving their networks to deliver better broadband experiences to their subscribers.

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) delivers converged broadband technology solutions that enable mobile, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for fixed and mobile 5G ultra-broadband networks are engineered for performance, flexibility and scale. Commercially deployed in over 70 countries, Casa serves more than 450 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

