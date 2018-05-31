Cboe to Host 2018 Risk Management Conference Europe in September

- Cboe to host 7th Annual Cboe Risk Management Conference Europe

- September 12-14 in Enniskerry, County Wicklow, Ireland

CHICAGO, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) will host the 7th annual Cboe Risk Management Conference (RMC) Europe from Wednesday, September 12 through Friday, September 14, 2018, at the Powerscourt Hotel, Enniskerry, in County Wicklow, Ireland.

Top traders, strategists and researchers will attend Cboe RMC Europe to discuss the latest products and strategies for managing risk, enhancing yields and lowering portfolio volatility.

WHAT: 7th Annual Cboe RMC Europe

WHEN: Wednesday, September 12 through Friday, September 14

WHERE: Powerscourt Hotel, Enniskerry in Country Wicklow, Ireland

Registration and hotel information is available at www.cboermceurope.com. A detailed agenda with session topics and speakers is expected to be posted soon. The website also features video interviews with presenters from previous Cboe Risk Management Conferences.

Please inquire about discounts for qualified end-users and complimentary registration for financial journalists. Registration in advance is required and space is limited.

About the Cboe Risk Management Conference

The annual Cboe Risk Management Conference (RMC) is the premier financial industry conference designed for institutional users of equity derivatives, options and volatility products. RMC is now in its 34th year in the U.S., 7th year in Europe, and its 4th year in Asia.

Cboe RMC is an educational forum dedicated to exploring the latest products and strategies for managing risk, enhancing yields and lowering portfolio volatility for institutional investors. Cboe RMC brings together top traders, investors, strategists and researchers, enabling participants to learn the state of the art in portfolio management from highly regarded industry experts.

Cboe RMC's agenda covers a variety of concepts, challenging attendees to think differently about how they manage positions, employ hedging techniques, utilize equity derivatives, and model and trade volatility. Topics ranging from basic derivatives applications to advanced trading concepts are current and relevant. See www.cboermc.com for additional information.*

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

*Agenda and speakers may be subject to change.

