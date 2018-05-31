Duni welcomes EU Commission's proposal opposing plastic pollution

MALMÖ, Sweden, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On the 28 May, 2018, the EU Commission has proposed an EU-wide regulation recommending preventive actions on plastic waste items most frequently found on Europe's beaches and in the seas. Duni shares the concerns of plastic waste having a negative impact on the environment, and welcomes the proposal to further enhance work in this area.

The EU Commission's proposal, amongst other things, aims at banning single use plastic products where alternatives made of natural fibers are already available, including cutlery, plates, straws, and drink stirrers. Duni has in recent years been focused on the development of sustainable products within the ecoecho brand, and therefore offers a wide range of non-plastic alternatives within this assortment.

Duni's CSR report, Our Blue Mission, clearly defines Duni's policies regarding the total lifecycle of the product. Waste management along with a focus on developing and utilizing sustainable materials is key to Duni's success and will continue being business critical.

Elisabeth Gierow, CSR & Quality Director states, "We look forward to collaborating with stakeholders to drive change and raise awareness regarding a sustainable assortment and waste handling methods. This proposal comes in a time when our customers are already demanding sustainable products, and growth of our ecoecho assortment is highest in all Duni categories. We welcome this increased focus and possibility to collaborate with key influencers in this area."

For more information, please contact:

Elisabeth Gierow, CSR & Quality Director, tel +46-40-106252

Links

CSR at Duni.com https://www.duni.com/en/about-duni/corporate-responsibility/

Duni's CRS report - Our Blue Mission http://publications.duni.com/International/2017/corp/blue-mission/?page=6

ecoecho: https://www.duni.com/en/products/ecoecho/

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand name is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,400 employees in 23 countries, headquarter in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, Thailand and New Zealand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE0000616716.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/duni-welcomes-eu-commission-s-proposal-opposing-plastic-pollution,c2536936

The following files are available for download: